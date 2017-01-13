Credit Suisse AG – Credit Suisse Silver Shares Covered Call Exchange Traded Notes (slvo) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Credit Suisse AG – Credit Suisse Silver Shares Covered Call Exchange Traded Notes (NASDAQ:slvo) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Wednesday, January 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. This is an increase from Credit Suisse AG – Credit Suisse Silver Shares Covered Call Exchange Traded Notes’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Credit Suisse AG – Credit Suisse Silver Shares Covered Call Exchange Traded Notes (NASDAQ:SLVO) opened at 8.6900 on Friday. Credit Suisse AG – Credit Suisse Silver Shares Covered Call Exchange Traded Notes has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $10.91.

