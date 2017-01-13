CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVU) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEMKT:CVU) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, "CPI Aerostructures, Inc. is comprised of two distinct entities: CPI Aerostructures, Inc. and Kolar, Inc. CPI is engaged in contract production of structural aircraft parts and sub-assemblies for the commercial and military sectors of the aircraft industry. In connection with its commercial assembly operations, CPI provides engineering, technical and program management services to its customers. Kolar manufactures precision machine parts and sub-assemblies for the electronics industry, including computer and microwave device manufacturers. "

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Noble Financial lowered shares of CPI Aerostructures from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.75 price target on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CPI Aerostructures presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.08.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEMKT:CVU) opened at 8.40 on Tuesday. CPI Aerostructures has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $10.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08. The stock’s market capitalization is $73.38 million.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEMKT:CVU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company earned $22.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CPI Aerostructures will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the second quarter worth $612,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 601,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 9.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 6.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 227,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc (CPI Aero) is a supplier of aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in both the commercial and defense markets in the United States. The Company is a manufacturer of structural aircraft parts and aerosystems. It is also a contractor to the United States Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force.

