Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,787 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,629 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation were worth $13,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 2.2% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation during the second quarter worth about $114,769,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 2.7% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,890 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) opened at 161.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.37. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12 month low of $138.57 and a 12 month high of $169.59.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Costco Wholesale Corporation had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post $5.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Robert W. Baird set a $175.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Nomura set a $185.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $180.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.05.

In related news, insider David S. Petterson sold 700 shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $112,791.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,806.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total value of $514,301.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,002.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

