Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Stake Cut by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,889,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156,017 shares during the period. Corporate Office Properties Trust comprises 2.1% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $53,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OFC. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 674,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,112,000 after buying an additional 17,462 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 14.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 7,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,902,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) opened at 30.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.79. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 92.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $142.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post ($0.06) EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 333.34%.

OFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.50) on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust (COPT) is a self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company owns, manages, leases, develops and acquires office and data center properties. Its segments include Defense/Information Technology (IT) Locations; Regional Office; Operating Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

