CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (CORR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. seeks to invest primarily in the U.S. energy infrastructure sector. It seeks to acquire midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets and concurrently enter into long-term triple net leases with energy companies. These assets may include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems, among others. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corporation, is based in United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. RBC Capital Markets upgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) opened at 36.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $36.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter worth about $6,839,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter worth about $5,139,000. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter worth about $4,981,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,281,000 after buying an additional 86,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,708,000. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is focused on acquiring and financing midstream and downstream real estate assets within the United States energy infrastructure sector and concurrently entering into long-term triple-net participating leases with energy companies. The Company also provides other types of capital, including loans secured by energy infrastructure assets.

