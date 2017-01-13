Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on February 17th

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) opened at 122.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 82.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.78 and a 200 day moving average of $113.76. Core Laboratories N.V. has a 1-year low of $84.50 and a 1-year high of $135.49.

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Core Laboratories N.V. had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 108.46%. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories N.V. will post $1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories N.V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,470,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories N.V. by 100.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 207,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,692,000 after buying an additional 103,785 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories N.V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,388,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories N.V. by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 798,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,927,000 after buying an additional 74,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories N.V. by 61.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after buying an additional 53,553 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core Laboratories N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens lowered shares of Core Laboratories N.V. from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Core Laboratories N.V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Core Laboratories N.V. in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories N.V. from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.29.

About Core Laboratories N.V.

Core Laboratories N.V. is a provider of reservoir description, production enhancement and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s services and products are directed toward enabling the Company’s clients to improve reservoir performance and increase oil and gas recovery from their producing fields.

