ConocoPhillips (COP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ConocoPhillips is touted to be the largest exploration and production player in the world, based on proved reserves and production. The company’s price chart reveals that its shares have outperformed the broader market over the prior six months. OPEC's recent decision to cut production for the first time since 2008 is likely to assist the global oil prices to stabilize and further improve ConocoPhillips stock price. Multinational oil enterprises (like COP), on the back of greater certainty, will now be able revive spending on drilling activities. Improvement on the cost front is another positive. During 2016, ConocoPhillips generated as much as $1.3 billion from asset divestment program. This should help the company lower debt load and also return cash to stockholders through share buybacks. We believe that ConocoPhillips offers substantial upside potential from the current price levels.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COP. Jefferies Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Vetr upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.61 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. CLSA lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Howard Weil upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “focus list” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.12.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) traded up 0.74% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.52. 904,104 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $44.16. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The company’s market capitalization is $62.60 billion.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post ($2.83) EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5,507.0% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.0% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips (ConocoPhillips) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG). The Company operates through six operating segments, which are primarily defined by geographic region: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

