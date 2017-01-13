Concepta PLC (CPT) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Beaufort Securities

Beaufort Securities reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Concepta PLC (LON:CPT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 26 ($0.32) price target on the stock.
Concepta PLC (LON:CPT) opened at 17.75 on Tuesday. Concepta PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 8.25 and a 52-week high of GBX 47.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.48.
About Concepta PLC
Concepta PLC, formerly Frontier Resources International Plc, is a healthcare company. The Company is involved in the development of products and a platform, which targets the personalized mobile health market with a focus on women’s fertility and unexplained infertility. The Company’s portfolio of products includes MyLotus Meter, Ovulation Test, Pregnancy Test and Fertility App.
