Beaufort Securities reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Concepta PLC (LON:CPT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 26 ($0.32) price target on the stock.

Concepta PLC (LON:CPT) opened at 17.75 on Tuesday. Concepta PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 8.25 and a 52-week high of GBX 47.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.48.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/concepta-plc-cpt-earns-speculative-buy-rating-from-beaufort-securities/1151347.html.

About Concepta PLC

Concepta PLC, formerly Frontier Resources International Plc, is a healthcare company. The Company is involved in the development of products and a platform, which targets the personalized mobile health market with a focus on women’s fertility and unexplained infertility. The Company’s portfolio of products includes MyLotus Meter, Ovulation Test, Pregnancy Test and Fertility App.

Receive News & Ratings for Concepta PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concepta PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.