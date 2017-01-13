Comstock Mining Inc (LODE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Comstock Mining Inc (NYSE:LODE) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned Comstock Mining an industry rank of 234 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comstock Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of Comstock Mining (NYSE:LODE) opened at 0.275 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $50.74 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32. Comstock Mining has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.62.

Comstock Mining (NYSE:LODE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Comstock Mining will post ($0.07) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Mining Company Profile

Comstock Mining Inc is a gold and silver mining company. The Company holds properties in the Comstock and Silver City mining districts (collectively, the Comstock District). The Company’s segments include mining and real estate. The mining segment consists of the Company’s activities and expenditures associated with mining.

