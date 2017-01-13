Computacenter plc (CCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,000 ($12.16) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.55) target price on shares of Computacenter plc in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Computacenter plc in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 750 ($9.12) target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.12) target price on shares of Computacenter plc in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 868.67 ($10.56).

Shares of Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) opened at 795.78 on Monday. Computacenter plc has a 52-week low of GBX 666.45 and a 52-week high of GBX 875.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 959.84 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 774.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 753.95.

In other Computacenter plc news, insider Greg Lock purchased 12,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 745 ($9.06) per share, for a total transaction of £93,236.75 ($113,385.32).

About Computacenter plc

Computacenter plc is a provider of information technology (IT) infrastructure services. The Company’s segments include UK, Germany, France and Belgium. The Company advises organizations on IT strategy, implement technology and manages its customers’ infrastructures. It provides user support, devices and secures provision of applications and data to support individual working styles.

