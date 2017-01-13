Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Position Maintained by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC maintained its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,648 shares of the cable giant’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Comcast Corporation makes up approximately 0.8% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast Corporation were worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $446,948,000. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Corporation by 26.5% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 22,476,251 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,465,205,000 after buying an additional 4,708,325 shares in the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $168,364,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $103,940,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Comcast Corporation by 12.6% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,878,532 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $774,362,000 after buying an additional 1,324,997 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) traded up 1.88% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,342,915 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.11. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $52.34 and a 12-month high of $72.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average is $66.56.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm earned $21.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. Comcast Corporation had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post $3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Comcast Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Comcast Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comcast Corporation in a research report on Sunday, September 25th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Macquarie raised Comcast Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Comcast Corporation in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

In related news, EVP David L. Cohen sold 20,100 shares of Comcast Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,306,701.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 257,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,715,371.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David L. Cohen sold 19,886 shares of Comcast Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $1,237,108.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,308,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company’s primary businesses include Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business consists of four segments, which include Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

