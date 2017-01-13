Cogeco Communications Inc (CCA) Given New C$78.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CCA. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$71.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$72.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cogeco Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$71.28.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) opened at 66.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average is $63.98. The company’s market cap is $3.29 billion. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $71.67.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc, formerly Cogeco Cable Inc, is a Canada-based communications company. The Company provides residential and business customers with video, Internet and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks. The Company operates through three segments: Canadian broadband services, American broadband services and Business information and communications technology (Business ICT) services.

