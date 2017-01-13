Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) Shares Sold by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Coca-Cola Company (The) makes up approximately 1.7% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Company (The) were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 4.6% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 194,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 19.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,099,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,160,000 after buying an additional 345,810 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 79,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 7.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,071,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,556,000 after buying an additional 77,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 65.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 79,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 31,690 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) traded down 0.3751% during trading on Friday, reaching $40.7964. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,165,626 shares. Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.7401 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average of $42.70.

Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. Coca-Cola Company (The) had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Company will post $1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Coca-Cola Company (The)’s payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Coca-Cola Company (The) in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Vetr downgraded Coca-Cola Company (The) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.93 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a report on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Coca-Cola Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

In other Coca-Cola Company (The) news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 36,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $1,528,544.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,388,750.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company (The) Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets over 500 nonalcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages but also a range of still beverages, such as waters, enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, and energy and sports drinks.

