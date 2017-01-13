Coach, Inc. (COH) Upgraded at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Coach, Inc. (NYSE:COH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday. Vetr currently has $39.45 price objective on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

COH has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Coach in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. assumed coverage on Coach in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price objective on Coach and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Coach in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $50.00 price target on Coach and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coach presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.41.

Coach (NYSE:COH) traded down 0.63% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.89. 333,779 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.95. Coach has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $43.71.

Coach (NYSE:COH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm earned $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Coach had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Coach will post $2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/coach-inc-coh-upgraded-at-vetr-inc/1151707.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Coach’s payout ratio is 78.49%.

In other Coach news, Director Annabelle Yu Long sold 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $81,127.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Coach by 41.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,168,573 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $700,803,000 after buying an additional 5,590,193 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Coach by 30.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,989,708 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $292,112,000 after buying an additional 1,882,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coach by 224.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,665,389 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $97,445,000 after buying an additional 1,844,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Coach during the second quarter valued at $48,321,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Coach by 6.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,358,797 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $584,978,000 after buying an additional 927,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Coach

Coach, Inc (Coach) is a design house of luxury accessories and lifestyle collections. The Company’s product offering uses a range of leathers, fabrics and materials. Its segments include North America, International and Stuart Weitzman. The North America segment includes sales of Coach brand products to North American customers through Coach-operated stores (including the Internet) and sales to North American wholesale customers.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Coach Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coach Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.