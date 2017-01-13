CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial NV (NASDAQ:CNHI) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, special vehicles, agricultural and construction equipment, in addition to engines and transmissions for those vehicles and engines for marine application. CNH Industrial NV is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

CNHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of CNH Industrial NV from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays PLC upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial NV from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial NV from $6.38 to $6.37 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of CNH Industrial NV (NASDAQ:CNHI) opened at 8.89 on Monday. CNH Industrial NV has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm’s market cap is $12.09 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65.

CNH Industrial NV (NASDAQ:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm earned $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial NV will post $0.33 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/cnh-industrial-nv-cnhi-lifted-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research/1151502.html.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial NV during the second quarter valued at about $172,667,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial NV during the second quarter valued at about $21,032,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial NV during the second quarter valued at about $12,059,000. Exane Asset Management raised its stake in CNH Industrial NV by 76.5% in the third quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 3,132,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after buying an additional 1,357,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CNH Industrial NV by 216.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,739,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after buying an additional 1,189,764 shares during the last quarter.

About CNH Industrial NV

CNH Industrial N.V. is a capital goods company. The Company is engaged in the design, production, marketing, sale and financing of agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense and other uses, as well as engines, transmissions and axles for vehicles and engines under marine and power generation applications.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.