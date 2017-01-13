CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Stringent environmental regulations, volatile commodity prices and risks related to impending regulatory cases could deter CMS Energy's growth. Moreover, weather variations tend to impact the demand for electricity and natural gas, thereby leading to a fluctuating performance. Again, adverse decisions in regulatory cases may negatively impact CMS Energy’s earnings. However, the company's share price has outperformed the Zacks Categorized Utility-Electric power industry price over the last one year on the back of its sustained efforts to expand the renewable portfolio. Its focus on strengthening the electricity infrastructure also buoys optimism.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy Corporation from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.95.

Shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) traded up 0.45% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.09. 364,359 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.34. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.49 and a 1-year high of $46.25.

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. CMS Energy Corporation had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm earned $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post $2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William D. Harvey purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.59 per share, for a total transaction of $121,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in CMS Energy Corporation by 2.8% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy Corporation by 9.1% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in CMS Energy Corporation by 69.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 303,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,928,000 after buying an additional 124,888 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy Corporation by 18.4% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in CMS Energy Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy Corporation

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS Energy) is an energy company operating primarily in Michigan. The Company operates in three segments, which include Consumers Electric Utility, Consumers Gas Utility and Enterprises (non-utility operations and investments). CMS Energy, through its subsidiaries and equity investments, is engaged primarily in independent power production and owns power generation facilities fueled by natural gas and biomass.

