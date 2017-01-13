Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) Shares Bought by BlackRock Fund Advisors

BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,881,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors’ holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $90,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 292.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 73.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) opened at 53.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average of $50.31. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The firm’s market cap is $3.09 billion.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.91 million. Clean Harbors had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post $0.13 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) Shares Bought by BlackRock Fund Advisors” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/clean-harbors-inc-clh-shares-bought-by-blackrock-fund-advisors/1151141.html.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLH. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles acquired 1,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.15 per share, with a total value of $44,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,037.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $1,156,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,345,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,228,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc is a provider of environmental, energy and industrial services. The Company operates in six segments: Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Kleen Performance Products; SK Environmental Services; Lodging Services, and Oil and Gas Field Services. Its Technical Services segment involves the collection, transportation, treatment and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.