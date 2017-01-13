Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) Shares Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,612,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,744,000 after buying an additional 1,742,434 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 21,946,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,493,000 after buying an additional 565,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 16,401,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,706,000 after buying an additional 2,845,134 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 11,471,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,203,000 after buying an additional 528,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,785,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,502,000 after buying an additional 187,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) traded down 0.96% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,961,655 shares. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average of $26.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post $1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFG. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup Inc. cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc is a retail bank holding company in the United States. The Company offers a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, institutions and companies. The Company operates in two segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Company’s Consumer Banking serves retail customers and small businesses.

