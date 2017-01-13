Citigroup Inc. Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. in a report issued on Wednesday.

LYG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lloyds Banking Group PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays PLC upgraded Lloyds Banking Group PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Lloyds Banking Group PLC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Davy Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) traded down 1.662% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.255. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,499 shares. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.868 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deere & Co. raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC by 7.9% in the second quarter. Deere & Co. now owns 278,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 20,437 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC by 64.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 624,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 245,534 shares in the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC by 11.3% in the second quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 68,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 15,161,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,031,000 after buying an additional 861,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC by 3.3% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 33,722 shares in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC Company Profile

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP plc provides financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom but also overseas. The Company’s business activities include retail and commercial banking, long-term savings, protection and investment. It operates through its segments, including Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance and Insurance.

