CI Financial Corp (CIX) Rating Lowered to Underperform at RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets cut shares of CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of CI Financial Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial Corp from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities restated a hold rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of CI Financial Corp in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of CI Financial Corp from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial Corp from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$28.80.

Shares of CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) opened at 28.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26. CI Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.30.

CI Financial Corp Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. (CI) is a wealth management and investment fund company. The Company is engaged in management, marketing, distribution and administration of mutual funds, segregated funds, exchange-traded funds, structured products and other fee-earning investment products for Canadian investors. CI operates through two segments: Asset Management and Asset Administration.

