Christopher Ambler Acquires 2,415 Shares of Jersey Electricity PLC (JEL) Stock

Jersey Electricity PLC (LON:JEL) insider Christopher Ambler bought 2,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 414 ($5.03) per share, for a total transaction of £9,998.10 ($12,158.70).

Shares of Jersey Electricity PLC (LON:JEL) opened at 417.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 411.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 420.96. Jersey Electricity PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 397.12 and a 12-month high of GBX 490.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 48.56 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This is a boost from Jersey Electricity PLC’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.94%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/christopher-ambler-acquires-2415-shares-of-jersey-electricity-plc-jel-stock/1150769.html.

About Jersey Electricity PLC

Jersey Electricity plc is a supplier of electricity. The Company is involved in the generation and distribution of electricity and jointly operates the Channel Islands Electricity Grid System with Guernsey Electricity Limited importing power for both islands. It is also engaged in retailing, property management, building services and other business interests, including software development and consulting.

