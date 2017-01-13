Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Vetr Inc.

Vetr cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday. They currently have $402.53 price target on the stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and set a $370.00 price target (down from $400.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup Inc. raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $488.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Instinet lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $372.00 to $333.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a market perform rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $425.89.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) opened at 409.35 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $352.96 and a 52-week high of $542.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.33 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $389.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.41.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 million. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Concannon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the third quarter. Concannon Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Financial LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the second quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. The Company operates approximately 1,970 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, over 10 in Canada, seven in England, four in France and one in Germany.

