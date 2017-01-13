Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Position Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 15.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 274,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,891,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 32.1% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.5% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 351,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,996,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) traded up 2.93% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,566 shares. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $428 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.79 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 40.73%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post $4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHKP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wunderlich restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.95.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Check point) develops, markets and supports a range of products and services for information technology (IT) security. The Company’s products and services are sold to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses and consumers. It offers enterprises a platform to deploy independent, modular and interoperable security applications (Software Blades), such as firewall, virtual private network (VPN), intrusion prevention system (IPS), Application Control, Anti-Bot, antivirus, data loss prevention (DLP), policy management, event analysis or multi-domain management.

