CenterState Banks, Inc. (CSFL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CenterState Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSFL) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.25 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $23.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.31 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CenterState Banks an industry rank of 17 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CSFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CenterState Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens raised CenterState Banks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

In related news, insider John E. Tranter sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $296,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,308.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Tranter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,983.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSFL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CenterState Banks during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in CenterState Banks during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CenterState Banks by 261.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in CenterState Banks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CenterState Banks during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

CenterState Banks (NASDAQ:CSFL) opened at 24.87 on Friday. CenterState Banks has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.77.

CenterState Banks (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterState Banks had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CenterState Banks will post $1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. CenterState Banks’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

CenterState Banks Company Profile

CenterState Banks, Inc (CSFL) is a bank holding company, which owns CenterState Bank of Florida, N.A. (CSB or the Bank) and a non-bank subsidiary, R4ALL, Inc (R4ALL). The Company’s basic services include demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, safe deposit services, cash management, direct deposits, notary services, money orders, night depository, travelers’ checks, cashier’s checks, domestic collections, savings bonds, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail and by Internet.

