Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) had its price target boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s current price.

CG has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, December 16th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, November 24th. CSFB set a C$10.25 target price on Centerra Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets cut Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.78.

Shares of Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) opened at 6.85 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 19.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Centerra Gold Inc. (CG) PT Raised to C$10.00” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/centerra-gold-inc-cg-pt-raised-to-c10-00/1150871.html.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc is a Canada-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in Asia, North America and other markets across the world. The Company’s exploration segment includes the operations of Lagares Project in which the activities are related to its subsidiary, Centerra Gold (KB) Inc Its Kyrgyz segment includes Kumtor Gold Co (KGC) (Kyrgyz Republic), which operates Kumtor Mine.

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.