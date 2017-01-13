Celgene Corporation (CELG) Stake Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 380,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,935 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Celgene Corporation were worth $39,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CELG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celgene Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,833,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,717,840,000 after buying an additional 395,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Celgene Corporation by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 20,712,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,165,107,000 after buying an additional 471,143 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Celgene Corporation by 14.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,921,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,222,000 after buying an additional 1,967,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Celgene Corporation by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 15,575,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,628,072,000 after buying an additional 508,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Celgene Corporation by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,714,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,119,957,000 after buying an additional 261,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) opened at 117.08 on Friday. Celgene Corporation has a 12-month low of $93.05 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.41 and its 200-day moving average is $109.94. The firm has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.74.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company earned $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Celgene Corporation had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Celgene Corporation will post $5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/celgene-corporation-celg-stake-increased-by-mirae-asset-global-investments-co-ltd/1151261.html.

CELG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Celgene Corporation in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celgene Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Celgene Corporation in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Celgene Corporation in a report on Sunday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Celgene Corporation in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.30.

In other Celgene Corporation news, Director Michael A. Friedman sold 18,600 shares of Celgene Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $2,159,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene purchased 800,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $11,202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Celgene Corporation

Celgene Corporation (Celgene) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company together with its subsidiaries is engaged primarily in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.