Carillion (CIOIF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carillion (NASDAQ:CIOIF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Carillion plc provides an integrated support services company. The company’s service consists of support services, project finance and construction services. Support services provides maintenance, facilities management, energy and infrastructure services for roads, railways and utility networks, notably telecommunications and power transmission and distribution, and remote site accommodation services. Project finance arranges the funding for Public Private Partnership projects. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Middle East and North Africa, Canada and the rest of the world. Carillion plc is headquartered in Wolverhampton, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Carillion (NASDAQ:CIOIF) opened at 3.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. Carillion has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79.

