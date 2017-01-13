Capital One National Association Has $12,784,000 Stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

Capital One National Association decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,945 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,446 shares during the period. Microsoft Corporation accounts for about 1.0% of Capital One National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital One National Association’s holdings in Microsoft Corporation were worth $12,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 91,258 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 124,806 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 15,447 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation by 8.9% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 55,862 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 1,051,930 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $53,827,000 after buying an additional 16,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) opened at 62.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.29. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $48.03 and a 1-year high of $64.10.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The software giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Microsoft Corporation had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company earned $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post $2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Microsoft Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Vetr upgraded Microsoft Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.95 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wunderlich upgraded Microsoft Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.68.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $714,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,804,278.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $302,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,354,879.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses and supports a range of software products, services and devices. Its segments are Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. Its products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

