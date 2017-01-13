Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 864 Shares of DST Systems, Inc. (DST)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of DST Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DST) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.18% of DST Systems worth $7,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in DST Systems by 227.9% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in DST Systems by 56.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DST Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP boosted its position in DST Systems by 13.3% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in DST Systems by 272.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

DST Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DST) traded up 0.66% during trading on Friday, reaching $111.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,720 shares. DST Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.52 and a 52-week high of $128.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.13.

DST Systems (NYSE:DST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. DST Systems had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company earned $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. DST Systems’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DST Systems, Inc. will post $5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. DST Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DST Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

DST Systems Company Profile

DST Systems, Inc (DST) is a provider of technology-based information processing and servicing solutions. The Company offers its solutions through unified data management, business processing and customer communications solutions to clients within the asset management, brokerage, retirement and healthcare markets.

