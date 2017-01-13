Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 347,099 Shares of Incyte Corporation (INCY)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its position in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) by 83.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 347,099 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Incyte Corporation were worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte Corporation by 18.2% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte Corporation during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Incyte Corporation by 16.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte Corporation during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte Corporation by 32.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) traded up 0.14% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,545 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 158.23 and a beta of 0.83. Incyte Corporation has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $121.18.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Incyte Corporation from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Incyte Corporation in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of Incyte Corporation in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte Corporation in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.55.

In related news, EVP Reid M. Huber sold 11,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $1,332,963.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Incyte Corporation

Incyte Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat medical needs, primarily in oncology. The Company focuses on the research and development program to explore the inhibition of enzymes called janus associated kinases (JAK).

