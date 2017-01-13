Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 164.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 327,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,554 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.10% of Yandex N.V. worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Sawtooth Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Yandex N.V. during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Yandex N.V. by 110.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Yandex N.V. during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Yandex N.V. during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Yandex N.V. during the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) traded up 0.915% during trading on Friday, reaching $21.505. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,889 shares. Yandex N.V. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.816 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Capital Fund Management S.A. Raises Stake in Yandex N.V. (YNDX)” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/capital-fund-management-s-a-raises-stake-in-yandex-n-v-yndx/1151625.html.

A number of research firms recently commented on YNDX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Yandex N.V. in a research note on Friday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.72 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yandex N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.51.

Yandex N.V. Company Profile

Yandex N.V. (Yandex) is an Internet and technology company, and operates an Internet search engine. The Company’ s segments include Search and Portal, offers a range of services in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan, among which are search, location-based, personalized and mobile services, that enable the Company’s users to find relevant and objective information to communicate and connect over the Internet, from both their desktops and mobile devices; E-commerce, which includes Yandex.Market e-commerce gateway service that gives retailers an additional platform to reach customers seeking specific retailer, product or price information; Classifieds, which includes online advertising and listing services, and Taxi, which offers online transportation service delivered through Yandex and Taxi operates in over 10 cities across Russia and in Minsk, Belarus.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex N.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex N.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.