Capital Fund Management S.A. Cuts Stake in Macerich Company (The) (MAC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its position in Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,400 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Macerich Company (The) worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Macerich Company (The) by 46.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. MU Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Macerich Company (The) during the second quarter worth $185,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Macerich Company (The) during the second quarter worth $203,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Macerich Company (The) by 140.0% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Valley Trust Co. acquired a new position in Macerich Company (The) during the second quarter worth $210,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) traded down 0.42% during trading on Friday, hitting $69.39. 133,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $94.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.77.

Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $253.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.87 million. Macerich Company (The) had a net margin of 82.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Macerich Company will post $3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macerich Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised shares of Macerich Company (The) to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Macerich Company (The) in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Macerich Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Macerich Company (The) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.45.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Perlmutter sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Dana K. Anderson acquired 10,000 shares of Macerich Company (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.78 per share, for a total transaction of $677,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich Company (The)

The Macerich Company is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. It owns 56 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 51 regional shopping centers.

