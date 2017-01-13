Canyon Services Group Inc. (TSE:FRC) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2016 EPS estimates for Canyon Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Cormark analyst J. Zhang now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Cormark also issued estimates for Canyon Services Group’s Q1 2017 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/canyon-services-group-inc-frc-expected-to-earn-q4-2016-earnings-of-0-09-per-share/1151113.html.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FRC. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Canyon Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Canyon Services Group from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC raised their price target on Canyon Services Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on Canyon Services Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canyon Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Canyon Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.85.

Canyon Services Group (TSE:FRC) opened at 6.76 on Thursday. Canyon Services Group has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $7.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. The firm’s market cap is $581.27 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/canyon-services-group-inc-frc-expected-to-earn-q4-2016-earnings-of-0-09-per-share/1151113.html.

Canyon Services Group Company Profile

Canyon Services Group Inc provides stimulation and fluid management services to oil and gas exploration and production companies operating in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The Company’s segments include Pressure Pumping Services and Fluid Management Services. Pressure pumping services include hydraulic fracturing, nitrogen fracturing, coiled tubing, chemical stimulation and cementing.

Receive News & Ratings for Canyon Services Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canyon Services Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.