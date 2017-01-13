Canon, Inc. (CAJ) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Canon, Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. CLSA raised shares of Canon from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America Corporation cut shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) opened at 28.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.57. Canon has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $30.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canon by 3.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,999,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,044,000 after buying an additional 73,167 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Canon by 16.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 661,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after buying an additional 95,561 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Canon by 28.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after buying an additional 102,870 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Canon by 21.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 459,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after buying an additional 81,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Canon by 15.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 285,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canon

Canon Inc (Canon) is a manufacturer of office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser printers, inkjet printers, cameras and lithography equipment. Canon sells its products principally under the Canon brand name and through sales subsidiaries. Each of these subsidiaries is responsible for marketing and distribution to retail dealers in an assigned territory.

