Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $94.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Dundee Securities assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.01.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) opened at 84.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.99. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $85.66.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm earned $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post $7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.923 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2,545.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) is a global financial institution. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to approximately 11 million individual, small business, commercial, corporate and institutional clients in Canada and around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Retail and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets.

