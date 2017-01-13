Canaccord Genuity Raises Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI) Price Target to C$10.50

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.25 to C$10.50 in a research report report published on Monday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$4.20 to C$4.10 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.21.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) opened at 4.11 on Monday. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $7.87. The company’s market cap is $3.89 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc (Yamana) is a gold producer with significant gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Mexico and Canada. The Company’s segments include Chapada mine in Brazil, El Penon mine in Chile, Canadian Malartic mine in Canada (50% interest), Gualcamayo mine in Argentina, Mercedes mine in Mexico, Brio Gold Inc, and Corporate and other.

