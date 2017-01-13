California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in Cognex Corporation (CGNX)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cognex Corporation were worth $9,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Cognex Corporation by 1,140.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex Corporation during the second quarter worth $186,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Cognex Corporation during the third quarter worth $206,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Cognex Corporation during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cognex Corporation by 1,789.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) opened at 65.185 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.312 and a beta of 1.38. Cognex Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $66.28.

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $147.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 million. Cognex Corporation had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Corporation will post $1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Cognex Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in Cognex Corporation (CGNX)” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-boosts-position-in-cognex-corporation-cgnx/1151541.html.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGNX. raised shares of Cognex Corporation from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cognex Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cognex Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Cognex Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognex Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $5,569,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Morin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $1,386,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognex Corporation Company Profile

Cognex Corporation (Cognex) is a provider of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks, primarily in manufacturing processes, where vision is required. The Company’s machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.