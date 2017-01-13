California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Sina Corporation (SINA)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Sina Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sina Corporation were worth $11,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in Sina Corporation during the second quarter valued at $228,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sina Corporation by 529.3% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Sina Corporation during the second quarter valued at $250,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Sina Corporation during the second quarter valued at $2,071,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Sina Corporation during the second quarter valued at $2,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sina Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) opened at 67.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average of $67.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.33. Sina Corporation has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $85.24.

Sina Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.30 million. Sina Corporation had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sina Corporation will post $1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SINA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sina Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Sina Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Sina Corporation in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sina Corporation in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.

About Sina Corporation

Sina Corporation is an online media company serving China and the global Chinese communities. The Company’s digital media network of SINA.com (portal), SINA mobile (mobile portal and mobile applications) and Weibo (social media) enables Internet users to access professional media and user generated content (UGCs) in multi-media formats from personal computers and mobile devices, and share their interests with friends and acquaintances.

