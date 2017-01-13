California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11,350,000 Stake in Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $11,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,357,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,747,000 after buying an additional 520,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,776,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,007,000 after buying an additional 31,962 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 16.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,675,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,797,000 after buying an additional 235,827 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter valued at about $50,299,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,624,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,314,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) opened at 30.34 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average is $29.91.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation of office buildings throughout the United States. It operates in central business district properties and suburban properties segment. The Company’s portfolio includes approximately 60 properties (over 130 buildings) with a combined of approximately 24 million square feet.

