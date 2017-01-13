Caldwell Partners International Inc (CWL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of C$0.02 on March 15th

Caldwell Partners International Inc (TSE:CWL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL) opened at 1.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 million and a P/E ratio of 27.91. Caldwell Partners International has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04.

About Caldwell Partners International

The Caldwell Partners International Inc is an executive search consulting company specializing in recruiting executives on behalf of its clients. The Company contracts with its clients, on an assignment basis, to provide consulting advice on the identification, evaluation, assessment and recommendation of qualified candidates for specific positions.

