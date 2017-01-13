C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust Maintains Position in 3M Company (MMM)

C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust continued to hold its position in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. 3M Company accounts for 3.8% of C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust’s holdings in 3M Company were worth $8,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M Company by 84.3% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of 3M Company by 21.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 481,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,360,000 after buying an additional 86,323 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M Company by 1.2% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 68,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M Company by 5.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,345,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. increased its position in shares of 3M Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 92,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) opened at 177.32 on Friday. 3M Company has a 12 month low of $134.64 and a 12 month high of $182.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.58. The firm has a market cap of $106.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.05.

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. 3M Company had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that 3M Company will post $8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. RBC Capital Markets upgraded 3M Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded 3M Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of 3M Company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M Company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

In related news, VP Eric D. Hammes sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $75,864.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie L. Bushman sold 10,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.71, for a total value of $1,795,633.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,644.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About 3M Company

3M Company is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments. Its Industrial segment serves markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, electronics, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. Its Safety and Graphics segment serves markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

