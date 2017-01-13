Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (BVN) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association cut its position in Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,987,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 63,000 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Buenaventura Mining Company were worth $27,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BVN. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buenaventura Mining Company during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buenaventura Mining Company during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Buenaventura Mining Company during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Buenaventura Mining Company by 2,398.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,667 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Buenaventura Mining Company by 7.3% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN) opened at 13.00 on Friday. Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12.93. The firm’s market cap is $3.33 billion.

Buenaventura Mining Company (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Buenaventura Mining Company had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $269 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BVN shares. HSBC raised shares of Buenaventura Mining Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buenaventura Mining Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

About Buenaventura Mining Company

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA. (Buenaventura) is a precious metals company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver and other metals in Peru. The Company’s segments include Production and sale of minerals; Exploration and development activities; Construction and engineering services; Energy generation and transmission services; Insurance brokerage; Rental of mining concessions; Holding of investment in shares (mainly in Minera Yanacocha S.R.L.

