BT Group plc (BT.A) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BT Group plc (LON:BT.A) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 525 ($6.38) target price on the communications services company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.74) target price (down previously from GBX 440 ($5.35)) on shares of BT Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 395 ($4.80) price target on shares of BT Group plc in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a conviction-buy rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.57) price target on shares of BT Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 450 ($5.47) price target on shares of BT Group plc and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Macquarie restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.65) price target on shares of BT Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 460.29 ($5.60).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.85 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
In other BT Group plc news, insider Mike Inglis purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.30) per share, for a total transaction of £4,956 ($6,027.00).
