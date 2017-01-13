Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial Corporation decreased their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report issued on Monday. Capital One Financial Corporation analyst J. Gibney now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 83.31%. The firm earned $161.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/brokers-set-expectations-for-helix-energy-solutions-group-inc-s-q3-2017-earnings-hlx/1151566.html.

HLX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $14.00 price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) opened at 8.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $11.87. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.03 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth about $1,226,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth about $1,502,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth about $363,000. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 42.0% in the third quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 238,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth about $123,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anthony Tripodo sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $52,839.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 344,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,433.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy services company. The Company provides services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. The Company operates in three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics and Production Facilities.

