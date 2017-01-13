Brokers Offer Predictions for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Wednesday. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.52. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2017 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $9.04 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $14.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Buckingham Research set a $547.00 price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank AG cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $340.00 to $280.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday. Finally, Vetr raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $415.83 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) opened at 409.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 165.33 and a beta of 0.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $352.96 and a 52-week high of $542.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $389.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.41.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 million. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.2% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 122.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. The Company operates approximately 1,970 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, over 10 in Canada, seven in England, four in France and one in Germany.

