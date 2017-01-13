Brokers Issue Forecasts for Northern Trust Corporation’s FY2016 Earnings (NTRS)

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group reduced their FY2016 earnings estimates for Northern Trust Corporation in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the firm will post earnings of $4.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.35. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust Corporation’s Q4 2016 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NTRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Trust Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. increased their price objective on Northern Trust Corporation from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on Northern Trust Corporation from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Northern Trust Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Northern Trust Corporation in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.19.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/brokers-issue-forecasts-for-northern-trust-corporations-fy2016-earnings-ntrs/1150829.html.

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) opened at 89.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.32. Northern Trust Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.38 and a 52 week high of $90.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Northern Trust Corporation had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business earned $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Northern Trust Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Northern Trust Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 36.45%.

In other news, EVP Susan Gillian Pembleton sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $670,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jane Karpinski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total value of $134,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Northern Trust Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $36,022,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust Corporation by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 555,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,791,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Northern Trust Corporation by 5.1% in the third quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 165,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after buying an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Northern Trust Corporation by 9.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 172,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,735,000 after buying an additional 14,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust Corporation by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 641,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,503,000 after buying an additional 34,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust Corporation

Northern Trust Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families and individuals around the world. The Company’s segments include Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS), Wealth Management, and Treasury and Other.

