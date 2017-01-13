Brokerages Set The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Target Price at $56.61

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.61.

A number of analysts have commented on CAKE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Group downgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) opened at 60.90 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $44.16 and a one year high of $64.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.20.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company earned $560 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.58 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post $2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Doug Benn sold 13,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $724,973.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,509. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerome I. Kransdorf sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $427,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 331.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 66.1% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Wagner Bowman Management Corp boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 166.6% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is engaged in the restaurant and bakery business. The Company operates approximately 200 Company-owned restaurants, including approximately 190 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory mark and approximately 10 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe mark. The Company’s segments include The Cheesecake Factory restaurants, and other, which includes Grand Lux Cafe, RockSugar Pan Asian Kitchen, bakery and international licensing.

