Brokerages Set Prudential plc (PRU) Price Target at $1,625.64

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,625.64 ($19.77).

Several analysts recently commented on PRU shares. S&P Global Inc. set a GBX 1,680 ($20.43) target price on Prudential plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Societe Generale lowered Prudential plc to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.20) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank AG raised Prudential plc to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,385 ($16.84) to GBX 1,590 ($19.34) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Prudential plc from GBX 1,470 ($17.88) to GBX 1,500 ($18.24) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,683 ($20.47) target price on shares of Prudential plc in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) opened at 1591.208 on Tuesday. Prudential plc has a one year low of GBX 1,085.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,649.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,583.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,416.36. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 40.86 billion.

In related news, insider Nicolaos Nicandrou sold 3,268 shares of Prudential plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,556 ($18.92), for a total transaction of £50,850.08 ($61,838.84). Also, insider Anne Richards acquired 31,439 shares of Prudential plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,567 ($19.06) per share, for a total transaction of £492,649.13 ($599,111.19).

Prudential plc Company Profile

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company has operations in Asia, the United States and the United Kingdom. Its segments include Insurance operations, including Asia, the United States (Jackson National Life Insurance Company (Jackson)) and the United Kingdom, and Asset management operations, including Eastspring Investments, the United States broker-dealer and asset management, M&G and Prudential Capital.

