Brokerages Set PGT, Inc. (PGTI) Price Target at $13.40

Shares of PGT, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several research firms have commented on PGTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of PGT in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

PGT (NASDAQ:PGTI) opened at 11.00 on Friday. PGT has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93.

PGT (NASDAQ:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm earned $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. PGT had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PGT will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of PGT by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of PGT by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of PGT by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of PGT by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its position in shares of PGT by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/brokerages-set-pgt-inc-pgti-price-target-at-13-40/1151103.html.

PGT Company Profile

PGT, Inc is a manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. The Company operates through the manufacture and sale of windows and doors segment. The Company’s impact-resistant products are marketed under the WinGuard, PremierVue, PGT Architectural Systems and PGT Commercial Storefront System brand names, combine heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris.

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.