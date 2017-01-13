Brokerages Set Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) PT at $34.33

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) opened at 30.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.00 and its 200 day moving average is $0.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $35.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.33. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm earned $233.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post $1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Steven T. Snyder sold 181,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $5,491,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,546,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 16,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $483,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TLP Group LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 116.3% in the third quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 365.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Set Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) PT at $34.33” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/brokerages-set-gaming-and-leisure-properties-inc-glpi-pt-at-34-33/1151196.html.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (GLPI) is a self-administered and self-managed Pennsylvania real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. The Company’s segments include GLP Capital, L.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.